Aaron Kinzle gives his parents, Steve and Frances Kinzle, all the credit. And that spirit — never one to bask in the spotlight, and always ready to lend a hand — is yet again true to Aaron’s form.

“It’s pretty rooted in me,” reflected Kinzle, who at 41 years young stands ever at the ready to help others. “Even in middle school, I would volunteer to help with the Farmer’s Market and highway cleanups. That comes from my mom and dad. I’ve always been a giver.”

Kinzle’s life is a quiet one, his days spent mostly with his partner Mitchell Ewy and their two cats. But this Thanksgiving, as nearly every long-standing holiday tradition now wobbles under the pandemic, stories like his are a welcome reminder of the best in us.