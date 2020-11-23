Aaron Kinzle gives his parents, Steve and Frances Kinzle, all the credit. And that spirit — never one to bask in the spotlight, and always ready to lend a hand — is yet again true to Aaron’s form.
“It’s pretty rooted in me,” reflected Kinzle, who at 41 years young stands ever at the ready to help others. “Even in middle school, I would volunteer to help with the Farmer’s Market and highway cleanups. That comes from my mom and dad. I’ve always been a giver.”
Kinzle’s life is a quiet one, his days spent mostly with his partner Mitchell Ewy and their two cats. But this Thanksgiving, as nearly every long-standing holiday tradition now wobbles under the pandemic, stories like his are a welcome reminder of the best in us.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives