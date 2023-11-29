Attempt to serve warrant ends with apparent suicide

Editor’s note: This story has been updated. Find the complete version of this article here or in Thursday’s print edition.
An attempt to serve a warrant at an Iola residence ended with a man’s death from a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday night.
The incident lasted several hours and multiple agencies were called to assist.
It started Tuesday evening when Douglas County notified the Iola Police Department that someone wanted on two warrants was believed to be residing at a home in the 800 block of East Jackson Avenue, Iola Police Chief Jared Warner said Wednesday morning.
Officers arrived at the house and were met by the subject’s brother, who was arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement.
Officers heard what sounded like a gunshot, backed away from the house and called for assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol. After several hours, KHP’s Special Response Team entered the house and found the body of the 22-year-old man who was the subject of the warrants.
This story is developing. The complete report will be posted online later today and in Thursday’s print edition of the Register.
