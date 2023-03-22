 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Author to visit area schools, library for meet-and-greet

Author Paul Griffin will host a meet-and-greet on Tuesday at the Iola Public Library. He's also visiting area schools to talk about his work.

News

March 22, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Author Paul Griffin will be at the Iola Public Library from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Courtesy photo

The Iola Public Library will host a meet-and-greet for Paul Griffin, author of books for juvenile and young adult readers, from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the library meeting room. The event is scheduled in conjunction with his appearances at schools in Iola and Yates Center March 28 and Humboldt, Colony and Moran on March 29.

Griffin will offer and sign copies of books aimed at the fifth-through-ninth graders he will be visiting: “Adrift,” “Saving Marty,” “Skyjacked” and “When Friendship Followed Me Home.”

A limited number of copies will be available for purchase. Funding for the program is provided by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust.

