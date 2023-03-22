Author to visit area schools, library for meet-and-greet

The Iola Public Library will host a meet-and-greet for Paul Griffin, author of books for juvenile and young adult readers, from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the library meeting room. The event is scheduled in conjunction with his appearances at schools in Iola and Yates Center March 28 and Humboldt, Colony and Moran on March 29.

Griffin will offer and sign copies of books aimed at the fifth-through-ninth graders he will be visiting: “Adrift,” “Saving Marty,” “Skyjacked” and “When Friendship Followed Me Home.”

A limited number of copies will be available for purchase. Funding for the program is provided by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust.