Author will return for program

After missing out last year, area students will have a chance to hear from an author and illustrator next week.

The Author Visit Program returns Monday and Tuesday, bringing author and illustrator Henry Cole back to local schools. He was scheduled to visit last year, but the pandemic upended that plan.

Henry Cole

Still, it wasn’t easy to organize this year’s visit. Social distancing rules will be enforced, which limits how many students can gather in one place at one time. Finding facilities to accommodate large groups was quite challenging, Deb Greenwall, who is one of the organizers of the author visits, said.