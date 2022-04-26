Auto tech program gets $200K boost

A new automotive technology program got a big boost this week.

The Barbara and Herschel Perry Charitable Trust donated $200,000 to purchase equipment for the auto tech program at the Rural Regional Technical Center at LaHarpe.

The program is expected to begin in the fall and will allow area high school students to learn about automotive repair from courses affiliated with the Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia. Students who complete a two-year program can earn a certificate and go straight into the workforce, or can continue their education.