 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Auto tech program gets $200K boost

The Barbara and Herschel Perry Charitable Trust donated $200,000 to start a new automotive technology program at the Rural Regional Technical Center at LaHarpe. The USD 257 board also heard about changes to the food service program.

April 26, 2022 - 4:06 PM

USD 257 school board members accept a check for $200,000 for the automotive technology program, courtesy of the Barbara and Herschel Perry Charitable Trust. From left, Robin Griffin-Lohman, Doug Dunlap, Dan Willis, John Wilson, Tony Leavitt and Superintendent Stacey Fager. Not pictured are board members Mandey Coltrane and Jennifer Taylor. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A new automotive technology program got a big boost this week.

The Barbara and Herschel Perry Charitable Trust donated $200,000 to purchase equipment for the auto tech program at the Rural Regional Technical Center at LaHarpe. 

The program is expected to begin in the fall and will allow area high school students to learn about automotive repair from courses affiliated with the Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia.  Students who complete a two-year program can earn a certificate and go straight into the workforce, or can continue their education.

