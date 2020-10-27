Menu Search Log in

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court  late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

By

News

October 27, 2020 - 10:02 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump and new Supreme Court Associate Justice Judge Amy Coney Barrett after she was sworn in during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court  late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg  potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even his own election. Democrats were unable to stop the outcome, Trump’s third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary.

Barrett, 48, will be able to start work Tuesday, her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice solidifying the court’s rightward tilt. 

Related
October 16, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 12, 2020
September 28, 2020
Trending