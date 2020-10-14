Menu Search Log in

Barrett returns to testify

October 14, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returned to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings Wednesday as senators dig deeper into the conservative judge’s outlook on abortion, health care and a potentially disputed presidential election — the Democrats running out of time to stop Republicans pushing her quick confirmation. 

Barrett has been batting away questions  in long and lively exchanges, insisting she would bring no personal agenda to the court but decide cases “as they come.” 

Her nomination by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  has ground other legislative business to a halt as Republicans excited by the prospect of locking in a 6-3 conservative court majority race to confirm her over Democratic objections before Election Day. 

