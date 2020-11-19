Be safe (and sane) for the holidays

It’s natural to want the perfect holiday, with the entire family full of love and laughter as they gather around the dinner table.
But that’s not always the reality, local therapist Kari Miller said.
And this year, more than ever, it’s important to adjust expectations. The coronavirus pandemic has put wrinkles in everyone’s plans, as families debate the benefit of gathering together versus the risk of exposure to a potentially deadly illness.
“We have this cultural perception that these holidays are supposed to be picture perfect, and rarely are they. A pie burns. Someone says something hurtful at the dinner table,” Miller said.
“COVID has really been stressful, but we can look for alternative ways to connect to our families, near and far, that can be as creative and unique as our families.”
The CDC recommends celebrating virtually or only with a household (those who live together).
Dr. Brian Neely, with Allen County Regional Hospital’s Iola clinic, said he is worried about increased spread of COVID-19 as families gather for the holidays.
Increased infection reports followed summer holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Neely worries that will happen again, especially as local cases have continued to rise in recent weeks.
Some relatives might be traveling from areas where the virus is even more prevalent.
“It’s a big risk and something we have to be careful about,” Neely said. “If people wear masks now, perhaps we can decrease the spread. We have a solid month where people are going to want to get together.”
FAMILIES may want to continue traditional gatherings, which could put them at risk of exposure, Dr. Sarah Boyd, a physician with the Saint Luke’s Health System who specializes in infectious diseases, said.
Opportunities to gather outdoors, which decreases risk, may be limited because of cold weather. The forecast for Thanksgiving indicates temperatures could reach the low 60s, but with a good chance for rain.
Still, there are ways to adapt your holiday plans, Boyd said.
“Maybe in a few years we’ll look back and laugh about that one year we had a Zoom Christmas or a Zoom Thanksgiving,” she said.
“Think about the risk factors: where you’ll be going and if there are things you can change. Maybe it will be 70 and sunny, and you can have something outdoors. In the Midwest, that’s always a possibility.”
When making holiday plans, each person should think about their specific risk factors, Boyd said. That could include such things as avoiding travel to or from an area with a high rate of infection, or forgoing a gathering that includes those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. Families who feel the need to gather could stagger the times they eat, or eat in separate areas.
“I think there’s a gradient of risk,” Boyd said. “Each person has to think through their situation. Think through what medical conditions might put them at risk and what they can change about the activity to make it safer. Outdoors is better than indoors. A mask is better than no mask.”
THE HOLIDAYS can be difficult even in the best of times, Miller said. The pandemic adds to the stress.
“We often see an uptick in people seeking mental health services at this time of year,” she said. “There’s an increase in depression because of seasonal changes and family issues. With COVID added to that, we’re definitely seeing an increase.”
Miller tells her clients to focus on the basics of self care. Namely, get lots of rest, eat well and exercise. Depending on physical condition, exercise can come in the form of gentle stretching, going for a walk or a high-intensity workout.
It also helps to acknowledge and name your feelings, she said. She pointed to a phrase that is used to help children with mental health: “Name it to tame it.”
“It really does help if we can simply name what we are feeling,” she said.
Examples include feeling overwhelmed by having to make difficult decisions, or feeling isolated because loved ones live far away and a visit isn’t practical.
Miller also suggests finding someone you trust to talk about your feelings, such as a spouse or a good friend.
If those things don’t help, she recommends seeking the advice of a mental health professional.
MILLER suggested several alternatives for families to celebrate the holidays.
Many families are planning Zoom calls or other types of video messaging. Miller suggested reading a book about the holiday together, or finding ways to incorporate family traditions remotely.
She knows a family that plans to make “handprint turkeys” they will sign and send to loved ones, who can display them at their table.
Miller also shared a story of a friend who still wants to cook a full Thanksgiving dinner, even though it will be too much food. They’ll use the leftovers to make casseroles and drop them off on the porches of neighbors, friends and loved ones.
“We can find ways to connect that are safe,” Miller said.
But not everyone will be happy about the change in holiday traditions. Some family members may not understand or agree with a decision to stay home and forego a gathering.
It’s not easy to have that conversation, Miller said.
“Sometimes, there’s no amount of meditation, breathing or coping techniques I can offer that will help you with a situation,” Miller said. “You have to deal with it head on and with as much grace as you can muster.”
She suggests explaining to your loved one that the decision was made to protect everyone. Listen to their concerns. Try to find common ground. Don’t attack. Agree to disagree, if it comes to that.
“Try to preserve the relationship for when we all feel safe to get together again.”
LEARN more about the CDC’s recommendations here.