Best of the best drivers compete

HUMBOLDT — Driving a cement truck is usually serious business. Drivers from across Kansas and Missouri came together at Monarch Cement Company on Saturday to test their skills, engage in a little bit of friendly competition and have fun.

For the past four years, Monarch has selected its top two drivers at each of its 10 subsidiary companies to compete in a series of tests and an obstacle course to find the two best drivers in the company.

In total, the companies have about 200 ready mix drivers. This year, 16 drivers made it to the Monarch competition.