Best of the best drivers compete

Ready-mix truck drivers from across Kansas and Missouri converged on Monarch Cement Company Saturday to compete in an obstacle course and safety exam to test their skills and have a little fun. The two winners will compete in a national competition.

March 27, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Alan Beneke, general manager for American Concrete in Pittsburg, watches as a ready-mix truck driver attempts to knock down bowling pins during a competition at Monarch Cement Company on Saturday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Driving a cement truck is usually serious business. Drivers from across Kansas and Missouri came together at Monarch Cement Company on Saturday to test their skills, engage in a little bit of friendly competition and have fun. 

For the past four years, Monarch has selected its top two drivers at each of its 10 subsidiary companies to compete in a series of tests and an obstacle course to find the two best drivers in the company. 

In total, the companies have about 200 ready mix drivers. This year, 16 drivers made it to the Monarch competition. 

