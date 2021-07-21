 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Bezos launches new era of space travel

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and three others traveled to the edge of space, allowing the world’s richest person to achieve his childhood dream.

July 21, 2021

Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts-off from the launch pad carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Jeff Bezos and the crew are riding in the first human spaceflight for the company. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

VAN HORN, Texas — The New Shepard rocket rumbled to life early Tuesday, catapulting Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and three others to the edge of space and allowing the world’s richest person to achieve a childhood dream.

Back on Earth, spaceflight enthusiasts saw the brief voyage as the realization of decades of promise — the beginning of a new era for space tourism.

“Space tourism is finally here,” said Alan Ladwig, author of the book “See You In Orbit? Our Dream of Spaceflight.” “It’s still going to be expensive, it’s still not going to be something everybody can do right away, but it’s a first step.”

