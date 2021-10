After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biblesta Celebration will return to Humboldt on Saturday.

This will be its 63rd year, and features a biblical parade believed to be one-of-a-kind in the U.S.

Things kick off with the “Run for the Son” 5K walk/run at 8 a.m., followed by kids activities and music in the park at 10 a.m.