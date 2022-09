HUMBOLDT — The 64th Annual Biblesta celebration returns this weekend, featuring gospel singing and a parade known for its depictions of scenes from biblical stories such as Jonah and the Whale.

The day’s events kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Run for the Son with youth activities beginning at 10.

Pastors Jerry Neeley, Cameron Carter and Matthew Jennings will speak from 11 to 11:30 a.m., followed by featured performer Tim Timmons.