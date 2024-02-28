 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Biden addresses data protection for Americans

President Biden acts to better protect Americans' personal data such as health records and finances.

February 28, 2024 - 3:18 PM

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to better protect Americans’ personal data. Photo by AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is signing an executive order aimed at better protecting Americans’ personal data on everything from biometrics and health records to finances and geolocation from foreign adversaries like China and Russia.

The attorney general and other federal agencies are to prevent the large-scale transfer of Americans’ personal data to what the White House calls “countries of concern,” while erecting safeguards around other activities that can give those countries access to people’s sensitive data.

The goal is to do so without limiting legitimate commerce around data, senior Biden administration officials said on a call with reporters.

