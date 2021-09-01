Biden defends departure from a ‘forever war’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind.

Twenty-four hours after the last American C-17 cargo plane roared off from Kabul, Biden spoke to the nation and vigorously defended his decision to end America’s longest war and withdraw all U.S. troops ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan in the East Room of The White House in Washington, DC on August 16, 2021. (Oliver Contreras/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden declared Tuesday from the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”