Biden eyes options on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told the nation’s governors on Friday that he’s exploring what executive actions he can take to address migration across the southern border after a bipartisan deal collapsed in Congress this month. He seemed to express frustration at the limits of his authority to act unilaterally.

Biden hosted members of the National Governors Association in the East Room, where he implored them to urge their representatives in Congress to resurrect the bipartisan proposal that collapsed within 48 hours. He also sharply criticized Republicans for backing away from the agreement after former President Donald Trump lobbied in opposition to the deal.

Later, during a private question and answer session with the governors, he indicated he was looking at what his options are for doing something by executive order.