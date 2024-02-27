 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Biden implores Congress to send aid to Ukraine and Israel

President Joe Biden is asking the top four leaders of Congress to act quickly to avoid a looming government shutdown early next month.

February 27, 2024 - 2:47 PM

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. From left, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo by AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden implored the top four leaders of Congress Tuesday to act quickly to avoid a looming government shutdown early next month and to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel, as a legislative logjam in the GOP-led House showed no signs of abating.

Biden hosted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Oval Office along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The need is urgent,” Biden said of the Ukraine aid. “The consequences of inaction every day in Ukraine are dire.”

