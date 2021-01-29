Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for pandemic aid plan

Menu Search Log in

Republican lawmakers are balking at the cost of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan — but the Biden team is trying to convince the country that the cost is a bargain compared to the potential damage to the world’s largest economy.

January 29, 2021 - 3:00 PM

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Queen theater on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Biden hammered the message at a Friday meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much,” Biden said. “The risk is not doing enough.”

