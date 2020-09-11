Bienvenido! Willkommen! Benvenuto!

Menu Search Log in

Iola welcomes a record number of international students this year in spite of international travel challenges caused by the global pandemic. They come from Spain, Germany and Italy.

By

News

September 11, 2020 - 3:45 PM

Jonathan Adams, Henrik Sieh and Dr. Dawny Barnhart. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola High School welcomes a record number of international students this year.

Five students — three from Italy, one from Spain and one from Germany — have arrived in Iola as part of a study abroad program through the Pan Atlantic Program.

The exchange students were required to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic, under CDC guidelines. Only two of the students have been able to start classes; the others expect to begin Monday or later. 

All of them are athletes and are looking forward to participating in school sports.

“We’re excited to get them in our classrooms and get them started on activities,” USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager said. “I’m looking forward to meeting them all.”

The students will add diversity to the school and present opportunities for IHS students to learn about different cultures.

“These students can share their experiences and bring their culture to life for our students,” Fager said. “The relationships they will make during the school year will benefit not only the students but also our faculty, parents and the community.”’

Fager said he hopes the experience this year encourages more families to explore the possibility of hosting a foreign student. 

Jonathan Adams, Henrik Sieh and Dr. Dawny Barnhart.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Read Henrik’s story here.

Jenna Miller, Gaia Figus and Sharla Miller.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Read Gaia’s story here.

Veronica Agostini at the home of Mike and Nancy Ford. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Read Veronica’s story here.

Riccardo Barbarossa at the home of Mike and Erin Splechter. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Read Riccardo’s story here.

Lucia Perez at the home of Daniel and Nicole SchowengerdtPhoto by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Read Lucia’s story here.

