Big changes, challenging times

A global pandemic isn’t the most ideal time for a community to make a major change to health care.
But that’s exactly what happened in Allen County, as the Allen County Regional Hospital began a lease agreement with Saint Luke’s Health System on July 1, 2020. The Kansas City-based health system took over all services and operations, including management of employees.
It happened just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when the hospital was closed to visitors and services were limited. The hospital had been gearing toward that change for about two years, but the pandemic made the transition even more challenging.
It’s now been a year.
And the past year brought numerous changes and challenges:
• It brought new leadership with Elmore Patterson, a military veteran and health care administrator from Alabama.
• It brought a partnership with Anderson County Hospital, in Garnett, also managed by Saint Luke’s. From the beginning, Saint Luke’s officials envisioned those two communities working in tandem, similar to an arrangement Saint Luke’s has with two community hospitals in Missouri.
• It brought a new employer to town. ACRH employees were no longer county employees; they work for Saint Luke’s.
• It brought a change to services. Saint Luke’s closed the labor and delivery unit at ACRH, a move that upset some in the local community; there just aren’t enough babies born in the region to justify the additional risk that comes with labor and delivery, according to Saint Luke’s officials.
But Saint Luke’s brought access to its stable of specialty physicians and added clinics for neurology, pulmonary and podiatry. Some services are offered through telemedicine, though patients must visit a doctor’s office and receive therapy services at the hospital.
“We were able to do that during a pandemic, and I’m very excited about where we’re headed,” Patterson said.
“I think the first year went very well. The opportunities we had with the pandemic allowed us to really look at the system and see how we can leverage the different programs, different supply chains, opportunities and education.”
Initially, officials hoped Saint Luke’s would take over the lease on Jan. 1, 2020, even though they knew it was a bit of an optimistic goal.
It took a little longer to work out some of the details, and the opening got pushed back again and again.
The pandemic, which became a full-blown crisis in March, brought even bigger questions to the front. The hospital began to restrict visitors, postponed elective surgeries and posted someone at each entrance to screen those who entered the hospital to check for potential exposure to COVID-19.
The hospital also took out a $3.7 million loan to offset its financial losses.
The transition got pushed to the final minute, as ACRH’s contract with its previous management system expired at 11:59 p.m. June 30, 2020. Saint Luke’s took over at midnight.
Employees were suddenly under Saint Luke’s umbrella, and many soon found themselves with dual roles or new roles and partnerships with their cohorts in Anderson County.
They had to adapt to offering telemedicine services.
They met a new administrator and began working under a new system, with new “behind-the-scenes” logistics such as new payroll and computer systems.
“The staff has shown a lot of resiliency,” Patterson said. “Looking at us coming in the door and the changes needed on Day 1, being able to understand and accept change and then to move forward during a pandemic when even more change is needed.”
Employees also were adapting to the additional precautions required to deal with the pandemic — and the stress that came with that. They needed additional personal protection equipment to protect their health and the health of their families. They needed to practice social distancing as much as possible in a career that requires close personal contact. They had to follow new protocols and administrative requirements.
“They’ve done an awesome job,” Patterson said. “Yes, there were tough days, but we had to stay strong with our commitment to being a safe environment.
“I’m proud of the team, I’m proud of the changes we’ve made and I’m proud of the services we’ve rendered.”
THE PANDEMIC shuttered some hospitals, including one in the Saint Luke’s system — Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth — at nearly the same time as the ACRH transition.
The COVID-19 protocols kept health care at a minimum, with fewer patients admitted, some services delayed and significantly fewer surgeries.
From a business perspective, it’s not surprising that ACRH didn’t quite meet expectations. Still, ACRH managed to keep going thanks to an influx of cash from federal and state relief programs.
Steve Schieber, Saint Luke’s Critical Access Hospitals CEO, agreed the pandemic had an impact.
“It just created so many challenges and that’s going to be tough to recover from, but we are happy with where we are at now,” he said.
He said he also was pleased with the community’s response to the transition.
“The community engagement has been amazing. I did not expect that,” he said. “There’s a vibrant community here.”
AS THE transition began, roles began to shift.
The former board of trustees became a facilities board, tasked with the upkeep of the physical buildings, which are still owned by the county. Saint Luke’s makes an annual lease payment that covers the cost incurred to build the hospital in 2013, taking that burden off taxpayers. But the county remains responsible for general maintenance, and any new remodels or new building construction.
Terry Sparks is the chairman of the facilities board.
“Obviously the last year has been a real challenging year for anybody in health care. That probably made this transition a little more complicated,” he said.
“There are a couple of things that came to light real quick, and No. 1 was the lack of clinical space.”
The board is now reviewing its options to convert the former labor and delivery unit to a specialty clinic for visiting doctors and outpatient services. They also plan to move the physician’s clinic to a new location, and perhaps build a new medical arts building on the campus at some point in the future.
“The other issue that reared its ugly head was the medical system we use. I don’t think our doctors and staff knew how complicated that would be to use,” Sparks said.
The pandemic also complicated an already challenging mission to bring back mammography services to ACRH. The hospital lost its mammography accreditation in 2017 and has been working to earn it back. Everything is ready on the hospital’s side, with 3D mammography equipment in place, pending a site visit from the American College of Radiology. Those visits are not yet possible because of travel restrictions attributed to the pandemic.
As for what’s coming, Saint Luke’s is planning for a big change related to physician care. They plan to hire a “hospitalist,” or a resident physician dedicated to seeing patients at the hospital. Currently, local primary care physicians rotate hospital duties. Patients could still request to be seen by their primary care physician, but the goal is to ease some of the burden on local physicians while adding a doctor who is focused solely on hospital patients.
Saint Luke’s recently implemented such a program at Anderson County, but typically that’s more common at larger hospitals.
“It’s going to help out tremendously with patients not being transferred outside the community,” Patterson said.
FOR Patterson, the pandemic meant he would not be able to do traditional “meet-and-greet” events to get to know people in the community.
Like others, he initially had to rely on virtual methods to introduce himself. The easing of some restrictions has allowed him to become more active and involved.
He and his family, including wife and children, moved to Humboldt from Alabama, where he previously served as an administrator for a 138-bed skilled nursing facility in Montgomery, Ala. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army, including in the Medical Services Corps.
“Think about moving your family across the country during the pandemic,” Schieber said. “I’m very proud of what he’s accomplished.”
Saint Luke’s recently announced Patterson would take over administrative duties at Anderson County Hospital on Aug. 1, in addition to his duties with ACRH.
That will allow those hospitals to combine services and develop more of a partnership, rather than a competition, Schieber and Patterson said.
“We have a proven model in Chillicothe and Trenton, in Missouri,” Schieber said.
“In essence, you use the best expertise from both facilities in both communities.”
Traci Plumlee, marketing director, offered some insight as to how the process of sharing services and staff is already happening. She saw her role expand to cover both hospitals, as did many other employees. Many of those in leadership roles have shifted duties to cover both facilities.
“We all have counterparts. We all have partners,” she said.
“What it’s doing is bringing a lot of strength. We’re able to streamline those practices, and be consistent. We have experts focused on one area, whereas in the past we might have one manager covering two or three areas. It’s very different and it’s exciting to have a partner in the community.”
Patterson plans to review the strategic plans and community assessments at both facilities as he shifts into that new role.
He expects to see improved efficiency and an increased ability to recruit specialty physicians because there will be a larger pool of patients who need those services. That will mean less travel for patients, as well as it will reduce the likelihood they need to visit facilities in Kansas City or Wichita.
“We look at it as one hospital, two campuses,” Patterson said. “Keeping health care at home. That’s our goal.”
Advertisement