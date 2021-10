As an 8-year-old bumblebee in the production “Wicked,” Alexi Fernandez fell in love with the stage.

“I was so inspired as I watched the older performers. That’s when my dream of being on Broadway began,” she said.

Today, Fernandez is doing her best to make that dream come true. Now 18, Fernandez is a student at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City where she is studying music and dance.