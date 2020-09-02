Big Pharma in the dark about ‘negotiations’

WASHINGTON —The pharmaceutical industry’s leading lobby group said Tuesday it did not know of a meeting at the White House to discuss lowering prescription drug prices, after President Donald Trump said executives were coming in this week to negotiate.

“We are not aware of any meeting,” said Nicole Longo, a spokeswoman for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Trump told reporters before departing to Kenosha, Wisconsin, that drug companies were coming in to see him “this week” to broker a deal “substantially” reducing drug prices. White House officials subsequently declined to comment when asked when the meeting is scheduled and who would participate.