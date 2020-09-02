Menu Search Log in

Big Pharma in the dark about ‘negotiations’

The pharmaceutical industry’s leading lobby group said Tuesday it did not know of a meeting at the White House to discuss lowering prescription drug prices, after President Donald Trump said executives were coming in this week to negotiate.

By

News

September 2, 2020 - 9:51 AM

WASHINGTON —The pharmaceutical industry’s leading lobby group said Tuesday it did not know of a meeting at the White House to discuss lowering prescription drug prices, after President Donald Trump said executives were coming in this week to negotiate.

“We are not aware of any meeting,” said Nicole Longo, a spokeswoman for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Trump told reporters before departing to Kenosha, Wisconsin, that drug companies were coming in to see him “this week” to broker a deal “substantially” reducing drug prices. White House officials subsequently declined to comment when asked when the meeting is scheduled and who would participate.

Related
December 18, 2019
July 31, 2019
March 7, 2019
December 17, 2018
Trending