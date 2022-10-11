 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Bike trails targeted for route

Two of Allen County's most popular trails could become part of a statewide bicycle trail system. Humboldt Council members discussed the proposal at Monday night's meeting.

October 11, 2022 - 2:51 PM

Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder, left, and Mayor Nobby Davis take part in a council meeting. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Two of Allen County’s most popular recreational trails may soon be integrated into a bicycle route system spanning the state.

Humboldt City Council members were given a glimpse of what organizers hope will become USBR 55, as part of the expanded US Bicycle Route System.

The route would include the Southwind Rail Trail, which connects Iola and Humboldt along the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad corridor, as well as the Prairie Spirit Trail, which follows the same path farther north to Ottawa.

