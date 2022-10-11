Bike trails targeted for route

HUMBOLDT — Two of Allen County’s most popular recreational trails may soon be integrated into a bicycle route system spanning the state.

Humboldt City Council members were given a glimpse of what organizers hope will become USBR 55, as part of the expanded US Bicycle Route System.

The route would include the Southwind Rail Trail, which connects Iola and Humboldt along the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad corridor, as well as the Prairie Spirit Trail, which follows the same path farther north to Ottawa.