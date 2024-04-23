Bill creates agency devoted to child welfare

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed bipartisan legislation placing into state law establishment of an independent agency dedicated to serving as an advocate for children involved with the state welfare system.

The second-term governor also signed a bill committing the Legislature to providing public universities and colleges $32.7 million annually to address backlogs of building maintenance and capital improvement projects. Another measure signed by Kelly would forbid utilities from deploying eminent domain when securing land for solar generation facilities.

In addition, Kelly agreed Monday the sign the bill creating special Kansas license plates honoring the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current.