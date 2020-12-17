Menu Search Log in

Bluegrass meets rock ’n roll with the Hillbenders

The first show of the season, Christmas with the Celts, offered a successful test of the coronavirus restrictions at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The second show, The Hillbenders, has been announced for Jan. 30. The bluegrass band offers an acoustic take on The Who.

December 17, 2020 - 10:00 AM

The Hillbenders

Fresh off a successful first show in the COVID-19 era, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center will bring a rocking bluegrass band to Iola in January.

 The Hillbenders will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets are now available and can only be purchased by calling the Bowlus at 365-4765. Social distancing and masks are required, and seating is limited.

“Bluegrass meets rock ’n roll,” is how Bowlus Director Dan Kays describes The Hillbenders.

