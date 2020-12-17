Bluegrass meets rock ’n roll with the Hillbenders

Fresh off a successful first show in the COVID-19 era, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center will bring a rocking bluegrass band to Iola in January.

The Hillbenders will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets are now available and can only be purchased by calling the Bowlus at 365-4765. Social distancing and masks are required, and seating is limited.

“Bluegrass meets rock ’n roll,” is how Bowlus Director Dan Kays describes The Hillbenders.