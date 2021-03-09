Board debates timing for new school

There’s still plenty of time to plan, but USD 257 school board members and administrators will have a big decision to make over the next few months: When to open the new elementary school for students.

Construction crews estimate the building will be completed in February 2022. But moving existing furniture and material into the new building, and transitioning elementary students to a new facility — with preschool through fifth grade combined under one roof— will be a challenging process.

It potentially could be done over the 2022 spring break, assuming weather cooperates.