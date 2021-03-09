Menu Search Log in

Board debates timing for new school

The new elementary school building likely will be completed in February 2022, but it would be difficult to move mid-semester. The board will consider the best time to make the transition.

March 9, 2021 - 9:54 AM

Foundation work ramps up at the new elementary school site. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

There’s still plenty of time to plan, but USD 257 school board members and administrators will have a big decision to make over the next few months: When to open the new elementary school for students.

Construction crews estimate the building will be completed in February 2022. But moving existing furniture and material into the new building, and transitioning elementary students to a new facility — with preschool through fifth grade combined under one roof— will be a challenging process.

It potentially could be done over the 2022 spring break, assuming weather cooperates. 

