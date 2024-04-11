 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Board of Education agrees to expand indigenous education

April 11, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Alex Red Corn, a citizen of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma discussed momentum on indigenous education during a Tuesday, April 9, Board of Education discussion. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas State Board of Education’s YouTube channel

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to expand indigenous education outreach from the K-12 to college level, following debate that touched on mascots and political agendas.

Members approved 9-1 a memorandum of understanding to establish the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, joining the Kansas Board of Regents with the agreement. The vote formalizes the partnership between the state board, regents and advisory council on consultation about Kansas indigenous education. The regents signed the agreement March 21.

“We have the opportunity to have some meaningful educational opportunities, just to have conversations, just to understand each other better. I think that is critical,” board member Jim Porter said.

