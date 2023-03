Three Iola High School students took the stage at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Monday evening to model the latest in marching band fashion.

Their audience — the USD 257 Board of Education — ultimately picked a design they deemed best represents the school for the next 10 to 15 years.

They agreed with band director Brandi Holt’s selection from DeMoulin Uniform of Greenville, Ill., that prominently features the Mustang logo.