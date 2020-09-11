Board seeks to recoup $35 million cut from KS universities

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents adopted a budget proposal Thursday earmarking $643 million in state tax dollars for public universities that would restore $35 million cut by Gov. Laura Kelly in response to a dramatic revenue shortfall.

The overall state budget conversation is complicated by an anticipated $1 billion gap between current expenditures and revenue estimates that must be resolved by the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature.

Board members discussed and rejected the idea of incorporating the budget allotment ordered by Kelly into a base request of $608 million for next fiscal year.