Board seeks to recoup $35 million cut from KS universities

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents adopted a budget proposal Thursday earmarking $643 million in state tax dollars for public universities that would restore $35 million cut by Gov. Laura Kelly in response to a dramatic revenue shortfall.
The overall state budget conversation is complicated by an anticipated $1 billion gap between current expenditures and revenue estimates that must be resolved by the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature.
Board members discussed and rejected the idea of incorporating the budget allotment ordered by Kelly into a base request of $608 million for next fiscal year.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives