YATES CENTER — A bomb scare Monday evening at Yates Center High School prompted authorities to evacuate the school as well as several neighbors for several hours.

Yates Center Police Chief Michael Strode said the call was sent to the Woodson County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 5 p.m.

The caller appeared to be “a distraught individual” thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, Strode said, and who claimed to be a bullying victim.