Booming bamboo garden

Elsmore might seem an unlikely place to find an enormous bamboo garden, yet that’s exactly what’s hiding in Terry Allison’s backyard.

Allison has called Elsmore home for around 20 years, and is now “semi-retired” due to heart problems that have forced him to slow down a bit.

His yard boasts several varieties of bamboo, including scented, black, solid stock and hollow stock, each with their own unique properties and growing patterns.