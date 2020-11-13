Booming bamboo garden

Elsmore might seem an unlikely place to find an enormous bamboo garden, yet that’s exactly what’s hiding in Terry Allison’s backyard.
Allison has called Elsmore home for around 20 years, and is now “semi-retired” due to heart problems that have forced him to slow down a bit.
His yard boasts several varieties of bamboo, including scented, black, solid stock and hollow stock, each with their own unique properties and growing patterns.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives