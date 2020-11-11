Bowlus brings ‘Christmas with the Celts’

Those looking for a special way to celebrate the Christmas season this year will find a welcome occasion to do so in “Christmas with the Celts,” the Bowlus Fine Arts Center’s first show of the 2020-21 season. Tickets for two Dec. 12 performances — a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 o’clock evening show — go on sale for the general public today.
“Christmas with the Celts” is a joyful medley of American and Irish music, high in tempo and full of timeless holiday favorites. The fiddle, bagpipes and Irish dancers are likely to allow Bowlus patrons a chance, even if it is a fleeting one, to escape the world around us.
And for Dan Kays, executive director of the Bowlus, that’s what’s so special about this show, and why it’s so necessary.
