Bowlus brings ‘Christmas with the Celts’

Those looking for a special way to celebrate the Christmas season this year will find a welcome occasion to do so in “Christmas with the Celts,” the Bowlus Fine Arts Center’s first show of the 2020-21 season. Tickets for two Dec. 12 performances — a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 o’clock evening show — go on sale for the general public today.

“Christmas with the Celts” is a joyful medley of American and Irish music, high in tempo and full of timeless holiday favorites. The fiddle, bagpipes and Irish dancers are likely to allow Bowlus patrons a chance, even if it is a fleeting one, to escape the world around us.

“Christmas with the Celts” performing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Courtesy photo

And for Dan Kays, executive director of the Bowlus, that’s what’s so special about this show, and why it’s so necessary.