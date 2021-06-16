Bowlus lays out a bold vision

Thanks to a gift recently left to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, two major projects are slated for its upkeep.

Daniel Kays, Bowlus director, briefed USD 257 board members, who also serve as Bowlus trustees, of his plans to use the vast majority of $160,000 bequeathed by the estate of Marian J. Wilson.

The first, a replacement of an HVAC fan unit that serves the auditorium, will cost approximately $145,000. The current unit, at 56 years old, is well past the average service life of 25 years. What’s more, in its current state the unit’s fan is so wobbly it is unable to run at full capacity. Design Mechanical, Inc. of Kansas City will provide a complete unit replacement along with ductwork and piping.