Bowlus to expand crowd size

Crowd sizes at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center will expand starting July 1, and should be back to normal by September.
Face masks, however, will still be required.
USD 257 board members agreed to a request from Bowlus director Dan Kays to expand capacity to 50% in light of loosening pandemic restrictions.
The Bowlus reopened in July 2020 at just 20% capacity to meet COVID-19 restrictions, with every other aisle blocked off and at least 6 feet of space between groups. Masks were required, except by performers.
The CDC recently relaxed mask requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated against the disease. State and local officials following suit.
Kays asked the board to follow the standards set by officials and by those in the entertainment industry. That means large groups of people still need to wear masks indoors.
Things could change before the next season starts in September, but Kays asked for guidance so the Bowlus could begin ticket sales for the next season.
The Bowlus was one of the few entertainment venues to continue to offer live performances, for its shows, as well as dance recitals, school plays and concerts.