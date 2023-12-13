 | Wed, Dec 13, 2023
Branding Iola: City Council will let community decide flag

Council members whittle design options from six to two

News

December 13, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Local artist Max Grundy gave Iola Council members six ideas for a city flag at Monday’s meeting. Council members settled on two, including the one above, and eventually will accept public input.

Local artist Max Grundy presented six options for a city flag during Monday evening’s Iola City Council meeting. Noting that he’s not originally from Iola, Grundy said  his inspiration for the artistic renderings came mostly from his appreciation of the area’s natural beauty.

The flag presentation unfolded as council members expressed varied opinions on the designs, with options ranging from a clock tower to five representations of Iola’s scenic landscapes.

Council members liked Grundy’s rendering of the clock tower but asked him to provide a different color scheme.

The favorite among council members depicted the old Allen County courthouse’s clock tower. Grundy added that the time on the clock is set to 3:04 — significant because Kansas became the nation’s 34th state. 

