LAHARPE — In what’s better described as a disassembling than demolition, Joe Works is taking down the old LaHarpe Methodist Episcopal Church, brick by brick.

Works, of Humboldt, is salvaging what he can from the 119-year-old structure, namely the church’s ornate stained glass windows and as many bricks as he can save.

“The bricks are in pretty good shape,” Works said Thursday as he pried each from the building’s south wall.