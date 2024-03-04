 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Bridges Out of Poverty

Humanity House hosts class offering insight into economic challenges.

By

News

March 4, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Georgia Masterson with Humanity House takes down a list of challenges for those who live in poverty during the “Bridges Out of Poverty” class on Saturday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Different economic classes have “hidden rules.”

For example, those who live in poverty collect relationships instead of things. They need people who can help navigate various challenges in life.

“When you’re in middle class and your car breaks down, you call Triple A. If you’re in poverty and your car breaks down, you call Uncle Ray,” Georgia Masterson said, sharing quotes and insight gained from the program “Bridges Out of Poverty.”

“When you don’t have resources, you depend on people who have those resources. Relationships are important.”

