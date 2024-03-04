Different economic classes have “hidden rules.”

For example, those who live in poverty collect relationships instead of things. They need people who can help navigate various challenges in life.

“When you’re in middle class and your car breaks down, you call Triple A. If you’re in poverty and your car breaks down, you call Uncle Ray,” Georgia Masterson said, sharing quotes and insight gained from the program “Bridges Out of Poverty.”

“When you don’t have resources, you depend on people who have those resources. Relationships are important.”