HUMBOLDT — While his football teammates would often rest up on Saturdays after their bruising Friday night tilts, Dakota Slocum took the opposite approach.

Dakota Slocum with some of his prizes. Courtesy photo

He’d be riding a bucking bronco.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Slocum said. “I’d take it pretty easy in the morning, get to the rodeo and stretch and get warmed up.”