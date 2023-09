The Bowlus Fine Arts Center kicks off its new season with a boisterous display of percussion, music, dancing and comedy.

Buckets N Boards, a comedy percussion show that promises fresh and clean fun for the whole family, is coming to the Bowlus at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“When you talk about family friendly, these two guys are absolutely hilarious,” Dan Kays, executive director for the Bowlus, said.