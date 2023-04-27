Building hope: Fund drive begins for new Hope Unlimited victims shelter

HUMBOLDT — Everyone hopes they’ll never need to use an emergency shelter but most appreciate the peace of mind that comes with having one in your community, Nich Lohman said on behalf of Hope Unlimited.

The organization kicked off a fundraising campaign on Wednesday evening in Humboldt. The hope is to build a new shelter, more than doubling the current space with room to grow to meet the needs of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

It is expected to cost about $3 million.