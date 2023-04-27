 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Building hope: Fund drive begins for new Hope Unlimited victims shelter

A capital campaign kicked off on Wednesday in Humboldt to seek funding from sources such as private corporations and individuals. The goal is to raise about $3 million to build a 32-bed facility.

By

News

April 27, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Nich Lohman, from left, speaks at an event Wednesday to launch a fundraising campaign for a new shelter for Hope Unlimited, along with Donita Garner of Hope Unlimited and consultant Rich Bailey. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Everyone hopes they’ll never need to use an emergency shelter but most appreciate the peace of mind that comes with having one in your community, Nich Lohman said on behalf of Hope Unlimited. 

The organization kicked off a fundraising campaign on Wednesday evening in Humboldt. The hope is to build a new shelter, more than doubling the current space with room to grow to meet the needs of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

It is expected to cost about $3 million.

Related
February 22, 2023
September 3, 2020
June 5, 2020
January 31, 2015
Most Popular