Humboldt’s Mike Myer captured these spectacular images of the annual Humboldt Lions Club Mike Rickner Independence Day Celebration Monday at the Humboldt Municipal Golf Course. The show had been pushed back a day because of rainy weather Sunday evening.

Humboldt’s Mike Myer captured these spectacular images of the annual Humboldt Lions Club Mike Rickner Independence Day Celebration Monday at the Humboldt Municipal Golf Course. Photo by Mike Myer