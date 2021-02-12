Menu Search Log in

Business owners seek return of 2020 property taxes

By

News

February 12, 2021 - 12:09 PM

The pandemic caused counties across the state to issue varying levels of business shutdown orders meant to slow the spread of a life-threatening virus.

Now businesses that lost their ability to make money during the pandemic want a tax refund for the time they were forced to hang “closed” signs.

Lawmakers heard competing arguments about property tax rebates this week.

