HUMBOLDT — A sore throat gave Sam Hull idea: “Hmmm. What if I made some cough gum?” instead of cough drops.

The Humboldt High School senior teamed with Colden Cook and Patrick Reed to come up with a business plan to create Bert’s Cough Gum.

The trio’s presentation won the top prize in Saturday’s Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The students were awarded $1,000.