Business survey shows mixed bag

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The overall economic measure of a monthly survey of Midwest business leaders hit a 16-year high for October, but the manufacturing sector of the economy remains stunted from the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index released Monday.
The overall index of improved to 70.2 in October from September’s already strong 65.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a figure below 50 indicates decline.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said that the index mirrored national survey results showing that the manufacturing sector has been expanding.
