B&W worker tests positive for COVID-19

HUMBOLDT — B&W Trailer Hitches in Humboldt is taking extra precautions and suspended a small portion of operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The company learned of the employee’s test result Friday, B&W marketing manager Beth Barlow said. The employee experienced mild symptoms but is mostly recovered.
Using contact tracing, B&W identified two other employees who work in the same department and sent them home for quarantine. The area where the infected employee worked is undergoing a thorough cleaning. Work in that department is temporarily suspended.
“From the beginning, B&W has been vigilant about implementing measures to protect our employees. But this is a good example of how, despite the measures, it can still show up anywhere,” Barlow said.
The company’s nurse, Kate Works, APRN, was in contact with local health departments over the weekend for guidance.
B&W officials met Monday to review procedures.
“Everything went according to plan,” Barlow said. “We just hope we can stop at one.”