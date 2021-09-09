‘Bystander 9/11’ a moving performance

Against the backdrop of white roses and a screen listing the names of those lost in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Allen Community College students appear with candles. The somber voice of then-President George W. Bush recounts the tragedy of that moment.
For those who lived through that day, what follows is a heart-rending yet profound and powerful account from those who were there.
ACC Theatre presents “Bystander 9/11: A Theatre Piece Concerning the Events of September 11, 2001.” It’s billed as a semi-autobiographical docudrama written by Meron Langsner about his journey to work that day. The performance is directed and designed by ACC Theatre Director Trevor Belt.
The show runs from tonight until Saturday at the ACC Theatre, with show times starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but a donation of $5 or more is requested to the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund.
The play tells the story of a bystander who narrowly missed being in the towers as they were hit by airplanes piloted by terrorists. This bystander watched the towers fall, leaving a devastating cloud of debris and confusion.
Rachel Shaffer of Iola narrates the tale as the bystander, with Blake Hess of Garnett, Adryan Nading of Iola and Lexie Vega of Iola portraying a series of other bystanders she meets along the way.
Their performances are affecting, emotional and realistic, filled with pain, sadness and, eventually, hope.
Ironically, the actors told of events that happened before most of them were born, but still had an impact on their lives.
They’re the “Sept. 11 Babies,” born in the months either preceding or following the deadly attacks. They grew up amid the uncertainty and vulnerability that comes with knowing how easily it can all fall apart.
And just like that tragic day in 2001, they’ll soon note the passing of 20 years.
THE SPECIAL performance is offered by ACC in addition to their regular season.
The play is relatively short, clocking in at about 40 minutes.
The cast, familiar to locals for their standout performances in high school and college, take the material seriously.
Little details matter, as Shaffer commands the entire stage — sometimes frantically crossing from one side to another as if lost in the confusion of the moment, and at other times pacing as if unsetled and unsure.
The ensemble characters appear again and again, like ghosts.
Their journey through the aftermath of the attacks, especially as they attempted to call family friends and loved ones when phone service was sporadic or non-existent, shows that in times of crisis, connections matter most.
It includes a backdrop screen featuring numerous photos from that day, including some that may be difficult to see, such as the iconic “Falling Man” photo.
Belt said the students wanted to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in commemoration of the 20th anniversary.
They also want donations to benefit the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund, which was established by former President Bill Clinton and Kansas Senator Bob Dole shortly after the attacks. The fund helps children, dependents, spouses and domestic partners of the victims in paying for their college and higher education.
“We figured it would be the perfect charity for us, as it is an education-based charity,” Belt said.
