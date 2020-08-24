Candidate who admitted revenge porn drops out

TOPEKA — Democratic nominee Aaron Coleman said Sunday he planned to quit his general election campaign for a Kansas House seat representing a district in Kansas City, Kan.

Coleman, who narrowly defeated seven-term incumbent Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the August primary, said he intended to rely on the medical hardship provision in state law defining the ability of candidates to withdraw from the ballot.

“For me and my family, I have no choice but to use medical hardship to take my name off the ballot and allow the Democratic precinct people to choose the next nominee,” Coleman said in an interview with the Wyandotte Daily.