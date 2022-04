Children collected lots of chocolate bunnies, eggs and other treats over the weekend with a variety of Easter hunts, including the Iola Kiwanis hunt on the courthouse lawn Saturday and one at the LaHarpe City Park hosted by the LaHarpe PRIDE. The LaHarpe event also gave away cash, bicycles and Easter baskets.

Sophia Simpson needed to use her sweater to help carry her haul of chocolate eggs. Photo by Vickie Moss

From left, Maicy Kimball, Cayleigh Rutherford and Nicholas Truster went for the big bunny bounty. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Jackson Ulrich, left, holds a bag as his niece, Harper Hill, fills it with goodies. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register