 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Carnivals canceled for area events

Farm-City Days and the Kincaid Fair have announced they won't have a carnival this year. Carnival companies are battling the effects of the pandemic, as well as a labor shortage caused in large part because of caps on visas for temporary foreign workers.

By

News

August 12, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Ottaway Amusements offered several rides, including The Viper.

Organizers of area events are struggling to find carnivals, as companies report they’re struggling to recoup from the pandemic and are facing labor shortages attributed to visa restrictions. 

Farm-City Days, one of the largest festivals in Allen County scheduled for Oct. 14-17, will not have a carnival this year. Organizers were unsuccessful in attempts to find a company that could come to Iola.

The Kincaid Fair, one of the longest-running festivals in the area (110 years), also will be without a carnival when it returns Sept. 23-25. 

Related
June 29, 2020
September 25, 2018
August 10, 2016
February 8, 2016
Most Popular