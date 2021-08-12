Carnivals canceled for area events

Organizers of area events are struggling to find carnivals, as companies report they’re struggling to recoup from the pandemic and are facing labor shortages attributed to visa restrictions.

Farm-City Days, one of the largest festivals in Allen County scheduled for Oct. 14-17, will not have a carnival this year. Organizers were unsuccessful in attempts to find a company that could come to Iola.

The Kincaid Fair, one of the longest-running festivals in the area (110 years), also will be without a carnival when it returns Sept. 23-25.