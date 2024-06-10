Caucus formed on aviation industry sustainability

TOPEKA — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Republican South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson created a special-interest congressional caucus dedicated to integration of new technology into the aviation industry to promote financial sustainability and reduce environmental harm.

Davids, who represents the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, said the Congressional Sustainable Aviation Caucus would bring together aviation leaders and government policymakers to limit the industry’s impact on the environment and contribute to aviation’s long-term economic viability.

“Adopting these sustainable practices is critical for our national security and economic resilience,” she said.

Johnson, the at-large congressman from South Dakota, said the aviation industry was moving toward a more sustainable future through development of alternative fuels as well as automated air transportation systems.

“There are a lot of shifts we can expect to see in the coming years,” said Johnson, who is a graduate of the University of Kansas. “Congress should advance legislative priorities that support innovation through biofuels, national security and passenger safety.”

Davids and Johnson are on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Another member of the committee is U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kansas.

The caucus would be a public-private partnership that pulled together insights of local, state and federal officials as well as industry and nonprofit stakeholders. The caucus would concentrate on what an environmentally and economically competitive aviation future would look like and on issues of fuel production, workforce development and regulatory structure.

Paul Feldman, a lobbyist with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, said the bipartisan caucus would be capable of highlighting policies, initiatives and developments capable of advancing sustainability goals tied to technology, fuels and emissions.

“General aviation is steadfast in our commitment to mitigate the industry’s impact on the environment through technological and operational improvements as well as the use of sustainable aviation fuel,” he said.