CDC advocates for Test to Stay policies

Last summer, the Iola school district decided to try a new program they hoped would allow students to stay in school rather than quarantine every time a classmate had COVID-19.
That “Test to Stay and Learn” policy has helped as many as 102 students at once remain in school when they otherwise would have been quarantined at home.
Now, the CDC is recommending school districts across the country follow a similar policy.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released reports indicating the effectiveness of “Test to Stay (TTS)” policies. The agency recommends “a layered approach” that combines masks, physical distancing, good sanitation and hygiene practices, and screening measures.
“While implementation of TTS may vary, contact tracing and testing as well as masking of contacts during their in-school quarantine period are integral to minimize risk of transmission,” the CDC report states.
In Kansas, some school districts offered Test to Stay pilot programs in May and June, but the number of active COVID-19 cases at that time had dropped. By July, the delta variant would result in a surge of cases.
That prompted USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager to ask board members to approve a policy following the guidelines developed by state education officials, based on results from those pilot programs.
The board agreed, unsure what the school year would bring but eager for an option that would allow students to remain in school for in-person learning as much as possible.
“This has helped us stay in school, especially at times when other districts were having short-term cancellations and elevated cases,” Fager said.
“I’m really glad to see the CDC is really pushing that.”
How it works
Under the program, the state uses federal funds to pay for nurses to work at a school district to conduct COVID tests for students and staff.
In USD 257’s case, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas provides two nurses at no cost to the district. The district wrote a grant that will allow CHCSEK to add a third staff member for data collection.
Under the policy, a student can remain in school even when exposed to someone at school who tested positive for COVID-19. Students exposed within their home settings will now quarantine for five days, down from 10.
Students who choose not to be tested will quarantine at home.
For those who choose to be tested, the procedure is usually done first thing in the morning, before classes. Especially for younger students, parents can be present during the testing.
The student must wait until results are available — usually within 15 minutes — and can go to class if negative.
USD 257 changed the frequency of testing in order to more quickly identify cases. Now, students are tested every day for five days following exposure, with exceptions for weekends.
If a student is vaccinated against COVID-19, they do not have to be tested and can remain in class as long as they continue to be asymptomatic.
The response
Administrators and staff had to get a little creative to encourage very young students to be tested, which involves a nasal swab.
McKinley Elementary School principal Angie Linn quickly became known as the go-to source for Skittles. That’s what she would give preschool and kindergarten students when they were tested, along with a small toy.
Students were willing to brave a few uncomfortable seconds in order to get candy and a toy.
The tests got easier over time, as nurses would need to do just five small swirls around the larger part of the nostril rather than sticking it farther up the nasal cavity.
The first week it was offered, on Sept. 3, just six students took advantage of the tests with 29 students in home quarantine.
By Sept. 14, 45 students agreed to be tested with 41 in quarantine. Since then, the number of students being tested to stay in class often exceeds the number in quarantine.
By mid-December, as COVID cases surged, as many as 102 students were being tested while 78 were quarantined.
“We’re still seeing some parents electing to quarantine but a vast majority want to know if they are spreading something through their family. It’s really helped knowledge-wise,” Fager said.
“Last year, we would have had to quarantine all those kids. It’s been great to have that tool available to keep our kids in school.”
What happens next
Expect to see daily COVID testing continue, at least through the next semester and perhaps beyond, Fager said.
“Everything has kind of changed right now,” he said. “Our focus on a daily basis is what we can do to keep students and staff safe.”
It’s resulted in a sea change, of sorts, in attitudes about illness in schools.
Now, if someone is feeling sick or appears to be ill, they will invariably seek a nurse to be tested.
“Before, we just sort of stuck it out. Now, we’re very quick to test so we know,” Fager said.
A nationwide shortage of nursing staff has complicated the district’s efforts, as one of their two nurses left for a different position; a replacement has since been found. One nurse covers the elementary schools, while another covers the middle and high schools.
He hopes a third position, which is more of a data collection position, will be filled soon.
The district also wanted to add an option to test for strep throat, but that hasn’t yet worked out.
Meanwhile, CHCSEK conducted a health fair for faculty and staff before the end of the semester break, offering an opportunity for COVID vaccine boosters. Fager said he did not know how many took advantage of that option, but he was pleased to see high interest.
The district also had a vaccination clinic for children in December. There are no plans for another clinic, but that could change as needs demand.
